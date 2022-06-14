Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in May, Xbox Series X|S Takes 2nd and PS5 3rd - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in May 2022 and 2022 year-to-date in terms of units sold, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of May 1 to May 28.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold and revenue in May 2022. It is also the only hardware platform to see dollar sales growth year-over-year in May and year-to-date.

The PlayStation 5 was the third-bestselling console in May. It was noted the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to be supply constrained.

Overall spending on video games in May decreased 19 percent year-over-year from $4.52 billion to $3.69 billion. Spending on video game content dropped 19 percent from $4.14 billion to $3.33 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased 11 percent percent from $244 million to $216 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down 10 percent from $24.41 billion to $21.94 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped 10 percent from $21.45 billion to $19.31 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped nine percent percent from $1.94 billion to $1.76 billion.

"May 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 19% when compared to a year ago, to $3.7 billion," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella. "This is the lowest monthly spending total the industry has achieved since February 2020.

"Year-to-date spending has reached $21.9 billion, a 10% drop when compared to the same period in 2021. Subscription content is the only category showing year-on-year spending growth.

"Video game hardware dollar sales fell 11% when compared to a year ago, to $216 million. Year-to-date spending on hardware declined 9%, to $1.8 billion."

Elden Ring was the best-selling game of May 2022 after it dropped to second place in April 2022. It was the best-selling game in May on the Xbox and Steam charts, while it was second on the PlayStation charts. It remains the best-selling game of 2022.

Evil Dead: The Game was the only new release in the top 50 best-selling games of May 2022 as it debuted in fourth place.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has returned to the top 20 best-selling games for the first time since November 2017. Steam accounted for nearly half of its sales.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for May 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for May 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for May 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for May 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

