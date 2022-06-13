Resident Evil Village to Add Shadows of Rose DLC and Third-Person Mode - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom during its showcase today has announced Resident Evil Village will be getting three major updates in what it is calling "Winters' Expansion." It is included in the upcoming Gold Edition of the game or can be purchased separately.

The expansion will include a new third-person mode, as well as a new update to Mercenaries mode called Additional Orders that adds Chris Redfield, Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu as playable characters.

The upcoming expansion will also add a new DLC called Shadows of Rose, that has players control Ethan’s daughter Rose set many years after the main game.

The Winters' Expansion and Gold Edition will launch on October 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles