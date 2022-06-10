Duke Nukem Movie in Development by the Cobra Kai Creators and Legendary - News

posted 3 hours ago

Legendary Entertainment and the creators of Cobra Kai, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, have paid for the rights to develop a movie based on the Duke Nukem video game series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marla Studios' Jean Julien Baronnet, who worked on Assassin’s Creed, will also produce the film, as well as Heald, Hurtwitz and Schlossberg' Counterbalance Entertainment.

Gearbox years ago had a Duke Nukem project in development at Paramount with John Cena set to star. However, work on the film eventually stopped.

Another Gearbox IP, Borderlands, is getting its own movie that it set to hit theaters later this year. It is directed by Eli Roth and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, and more.

There are four mainline Duke Nukem video game series. This includes 1991's Duke Nukem, 1993's Duke Nukem II, 1996's Duke Nukem 3D, and 2011's Duke Nukem Forever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

