Halo Infinite Network Co-op Test Flight Set for July - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

343 Industries in April released a 2022 roadmap for Halo Infinite. The roadmap revealed campaign network co-op and campaign mission replay will finally arrive in late August, while campaign split-screen co-op won't be arriving until the start of Season 3 on November 8 at the earliest.

The developer has now revealed it plans to flight campaign network co-op next month for Halo Insiders. You can register and sign up to be a Halo Insider on Halo Waypoint here.

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate!



✈: https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc pic.twitter.com/fKIn44umRU — Halo (@Halo) June 7, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles