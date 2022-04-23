Halo Infinite 2022 Roadmap Revealed, Campaign Co-Op Releases in Late August - News

343 Industries in its latest Halo Waypoint post has revealed the Halo Infinite roadmap for 2022.

Season 2 Lone Wolves will run from May 3 to November 7. It will add two new maps, three new game modes, and a new 100 tier Battle Pass one its first day. There will also be two multiplayer narrative events with the first running from May 2 to 16 and a second from July 19 to August 1.

Campaign network co-op and campaign mission replay will finally arrive in late August. Campaign split-screen co-op won't be arriving until the start of Season 3 on November 8 at the earliest.

The developer is aiming to run a Forge open beta later in Season 2 and confirmed there have been private flighting with a small audience "for some time."

343 Industries will be holding a livestream on Wednesday, April 27 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET on Twitch and YouTube.

The livestream will see the developer provide a deep dive into Season 2's "Battle Pass rewards, events—including brand new 'multiplayer narrative events' that place your personal Spartan in the center of an evolving Seasonal storyline—game modes, and much more."

"In summary: we are committed to delivering more content faster; we will accelerate while prioritizing team health; you can expect QoL improvements during Seasons via Drop Pods—and you can expect more regular roadmap updates as our plans snap into sharper focus," said Joseph Staten, the Head of Creative on Halo Infinite.

"On behalf of the entire Halo Infinite team, thank you for your passion and patience as we embark on the road ahead. We’re fired up to deliver what’s already on the roadmap as well as to deliver other content and experiences that we’re not ready to reveal just yet… but that we can’t wait for you to play."

