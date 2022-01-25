Halo Infinite Tops 20 Million Players, Forza Horizon 5 is Over 18 Million Players - News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the earnings call to investors has revealed Halo Infinite has surpassed 20 million players worldwide, "making it the biggest Halo launch in our history."

Nadella also revealed that Forza Horizon 5 has surpassed 18 million players worldwide.

The official Halo Twitter account has reiterated what Nadella said by saying "With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we’re thrilled to announce that Halo Infinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!



"Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey."

