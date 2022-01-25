Halo Infinite Tops 20 Million Players, Forza Horizon 5 is Over 18 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 598 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the earnings call to investors has revealed Halo Infinite has surpassed 20 million players worldwide, "making it the biggest Halo launch in our history."
Nadella also revealed that Forza Horizon 5 has surpassed 18 million players worldwide.
The official Halo Twitter account has reiterated what Nadella said by saying "With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we’re thrilled to announce that Halo Infinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!
"Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey."
With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we’re thrilled to announce that #HaloInfinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!— Halo (@Halo) January 25, 2022
Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey. pic.twitter.com/d4EIsvWYVr
Incredible numbers for both
The rate of uptake for Forza Horizon 5 is stunning, given it took.... what, two years for Horizon 4 to hit 25 million players, and this has hit 18 million players in about 2 months? And both are in Game Pass, so it's not just that.
I think this proves that Forza Horizon is actually Microsoft's biggest IP at the moment.
True, Infinite's multiplayer only released like 2 weeks after Forza, and even though it is F2P, while FH5 requires a purchase or gamepass sub, Halo still only managed 2m more players than Forza. I think that proves pretty well that if FH5 had also been F2P, it would have exceeded Halo in player count in a similar time frame.
But, Halo's multiplayer is easily more popular than FH5's multiplayer, you can tell that by Halo still being #2 on TrueAchievements most played games ranking, while FH5 has already fallen to #6. Similar story for Xbox Store US most played list, Halo has fallen to #5 there while Forza has fallen to #9.
Well deserved. These are Halo 3 levels of numbers I think?
They said it was the largest halo launch ever so it exceeded halo 3 numbers, of course with the obvious caveat that the multiplayer is free and also launched same day on PC instead of 1 console