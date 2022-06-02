Valve Delays Steam Deck Docking Station - News

/ 372 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Valve announced the release of the Steam Deck Docking Station has been delayed due to the shortages and COVID closures at its manufacturing facilities.

"Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed," reads the update post from Valve. "We're working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories).

"In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays."

The Steam Deck is available directly through Steam with a starting price of $399. Orders placed today won't be fulfilled until October or later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles