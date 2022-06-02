Ubisoft's Next Showcase to be Held 'Later This Year' - News

posted 7 hours ago

The long list of June video game showcases kicks off later today with the PlayStation State of Play at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST on Twitch.

Ubisoft in a statement sent to Axios has revealed the gaming publisher will not have a showcase this month and will instead have one "later this year." The publisher in the past held its annual showcase at E3.

Other key showcases for the month of June include Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST on Twitch and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, and more.

You can check out the complete lineup of June 2022 showcases here.

