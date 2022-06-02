Ubisoft's Next Showcase to be Held 'Later This Year' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 474 Views
The long list of June video game showcases kicks off later today with the PlayStation State of Play at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST on Twitch.
Ubisoft in a statement sent to Axios has revealed the gaming publisher will not have a showcase this month and will instead have one "later this year." The publisher in the past held its annual showcase at E3.
Other key showcases for the month of June include Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST on Twitch and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, and more.
You can check out the complete lineup of June 2022 showcases here.
Well, that's disappointing.
Wonder if this is a strategy on Ubisoft's part to set them apart and not get lost in the shuffle this month. Or perhaps they just don't have much to show yet? 🤷♂️
Say what you want, but the lack of a unified conference (-cough- E3!!!! -cough-) is the reason we are going to be seeing more moves like this in the future from other developers. In fact, they are already becoming the norm.
-VIDEOGAME SHOWCASE STRATEGY? NINJA APPROVED-