Analyst Says PlayStation VR2 May Launch in Q1 2023 - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony last week revealed PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 major first-party and third-party titles at launch.

"There is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2," said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan at the time.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter says he believes PlayStation VR2 may launch in the first quarter of 2023 with about 1.5 million units produced in the second half of 2022.

"My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22." said Ming-Chi Kuo. "Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles.

"I believe PS VR2 will have a good start thanks to the support of 20+ game titles from first- & third-party at launch. Sony's position & resources in the game industry can accelerate AAA VR game development (e.g., Horizon Call of the Mountain), benefiting the VR growth."

Sony Interactive Entertainment will host a PlayStation State of Play this Thursday, June 2 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST.

The State of Play will feature nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates, as well as a sneak peek at several games in development for the PlayStation VR2.

(2/5)

I believe PS VR2 will have a good start thanks to the support of 20+ game titles from first- & third-party at launch. Sony's position & resources in the game industry can accelerate AAA VR game development (e.g., Horizon Call of the Mountain), benefiting the VR growth. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 30, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles