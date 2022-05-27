PlayStation State of Play Set for Next Thursday, June 2 - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a State of Play next Thursday, June 2 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST.

The State of Play will feature nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates, as well as a sneak peek at several games in development for the PlayStation VR2.

"It’s been more than two months since our last State of Play – who’s ready for a new one? Tune in live next Thursday, June 2 for nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation," reads the announcement blog post.

"We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2. Watch over at Twitch or on YouTube starting 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 12:00am CET.

"See you next week!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles