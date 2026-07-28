Fantasy Roguelite FPS Guns & Dragons Announced for PC - News

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Developer ABUTTON have announced co-op fantasy roguelite first-person shooter, Guns & Dragons, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Guns & Dragons has been a labor of passion!" said ABUTTON game director Park Jun-woo. "We wanted to capture the excitement of designing ever more ridiculous weaponry and having players test how far they can push those designs. Combat in the game is designed to be responsive and challenging, but when it comes to weapon build evolution, there’s just something magical about giving players the freedom to experiment. We’re excited to finally reveal Guns & Dragons and have players try it out for themselves on the first-ever playtest starting July 30."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From ABUTTON Inc., a talented Korean studio comprised of veteran developers from the studio behind DAVE THE DIVER and Counter-Strike Online. Guns & Dragons is built around fast-paced ranged combat, evolving character builds, and weapons pushed beyond their limits. The game invites players to bring guns, bows, and increasingly questionable arcane engineering into a vibrant magitech fantasy world.

Guns & Dragons is an outrageous solo or coop roguelite first-person shooter set in a magitech fantasy world where up to three players grab their guns or bows and delve into caverns, dungeons, and even quaint villages to blast through hordes of enemy monsters with evolving weapon builds. Between runs, players can expand their bases and develop gear infused with arcane technology that becomes ever-more powerful. Plan strategies that evolve with every run by combining runes, artifacts, and skills that make no two runs the same. Whether players chase the perfect solo run, test ridiculous weapon combos, or coordinate chaos with friends, the goals are simple: survive challenging combat, build impossible weapons, and see just how far over-engineered, fantastical firepower can take you!

Defy the Laws of Physics With Outrageous, Magic-Powered Weaponry

Start each run with a regular gun or bow, then push it far beyond its original design through unhinged upgrades and enchanted engineering. What begins as a simple weapon can become something absurdly powerful, unpredictable, and uniquely yours by the end of a run.

An Evolving Arsenal Shaped by You

Use and upgrade a wide array of modern armaments and classic ranged weapons infused with the power of magic and technology. Experiment with firearms, bows, runes, and artifacts to shape your very own playstyle.

Play Solo or With Friends

Take on each run alone or team up with up to two friends for extra chaos. Guns & Dragons is built around fast-paced roguelite action, satisfying ranged combat, and absurd weapon builds that work whether you are experimenting on your own or combining ridiculous loadouts with a squad.

No Two Runs Are Alike

Combine enchanted ammunition, relics, runes, and weapon upgrades to create wildly different and satisfying builds every run. The best builds are not just strong; they are excessive, surprising, and a little unreasonable.

Serious Combat, Ridiculous Weapons

Guns & Dragons is built around taking a good idea too far, then doubling down for your next run. However, the world won’t just stand idly by and take it. Be prepared for cunning enemies, challenging firefights, and tough-as-nails bosses that will push you to your limits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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