PlayStation VR2 Will Have Over 20 First-Party and Third-Party Launch Titles - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony in a slideshow during a business briefing revealed PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 major first-party and third-party titles at launch.

"There is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2," said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

He continued, "That energy, that effort and that money will continue to grow as the installed base of PlayStation VR 2 headsets grows also."

Sony Interactive Entertainment officially revealed the PlayStation VR2 in January of this year. It features new sensory features, enhanced controls tracking, upgraded visual fidelity, eye tracking, and responsive feedback. It will also supports 4K HDR, foveated rendering, and an expanded field of view.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles