Xbox Reveals Gamescom 2026 Plans - News

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Xbox has announced its plans for Gamescom 2026, which runs from August 26 to 30 in Cologne, Germany.

The Xbox booth will feature 25 upcoming games and 140 gaming stations. Confirmed playable games include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day, Metro 2039, Stranger Than Heaven, and Alien: Isolation 2.

Live streams from the Xbox booth will start at 4pm CEST / 7:00 am PDT / 10:00 am EDT / 3:00 pm UK / 4:00 pm CEST on August 26 and 27. There will be interviews, special guests, gameplay reveals, new trailers, and more. You will be able to watch the live streams on YouTube and Twitch.

Read details below:

Join XBOX at gamescom 2026 as we celebrate 25 years of play. We’re returning to Cologne, Germany to connect with players from around the world and spotlight many of the incredible games coming soon to XBOX.

The XBOX booth will be packed with new worlds to explore, developers to meet, and experiences that showcase what’s next for XBOX. Our booth will feature 25 upcoming games and 140 gaming stations, giving fans the opportunity to go hands-on before they launch. Be among the first to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day, METRO 2039, STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, Alien: Isolation 2, and more.

As XBOX commemorates 25 years of play, gamescom 2026 is our way to celebrate the players and communities who made those many years possible. Attendees can revisit iconic moments, games, and innovations from every generation of XBOX through interactive experiences that honor the memories, friendships, and stories created along the way.

That celebration continues with the return of XBOX FanFest, bringing together members of our global community for exclusive experiences and unforgettable moments.

Can’t join in person? We’ll be streaming live on YouTube and Twitch, connecting fans around the world with developer interviews, special guests, gameplay reveals, new trailers, and more.

It’s all about the games

The biggest games of the year will be on XBOX, and many of them will be in our booth ready for you to dive into early.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes center stage. Step into the franchise’s signature Core 6v6 Multiplayer on XBOX Series X, where every match showcases the fluid movement and best-in-class ballistics that define Modern Warfare 4. Whether you’re returning after the Early Access Beta or getting your first taste of the action, this is your chance to experience the next chapter of Modern Warfare Multiplayer firsthand.

takes center stage. Step into the franchise’s signature Core 6v6 Multiplayer on XBOX Series X, where every match showcases the fluid movement and best-in-class ballistics that define Modern Warfare 4. Whether you’re returning after the Early Access Beta or getting your first taste of the action, this is your chance to experience the next chapter of Modern Warfare Multiplayer firsthand. Gears of War: E-Day brings the first public playable hands-on experience with campaign to gamescom, giving players an early look at the brutal origins of the Locust War and the beginning of the brotherhood between Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago ahead of its October 6, 2026, release.

brings the first public playable hands-on experience with campaign to gamescom, giving players an early look at the brutal origins of the Locust War and the beginning of the brotherhood between Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago ahead of its October 6, 2026, release. Play Minecraft Dungeons II for the first time. Drop your pickaxe and grab a sword (and a friend) because the foes are tougher than ever – but the loot is worth the battle. Can you fight the crisis?

for the first time. Drop your pickaxe and grab a sword (and a friend) because the foes are tougher than ever – but the loot is worth the battle. Can you fight the crisis? For the first time ever, Fable will have a live demo theater presentation by Playground Games, showcasing live gameplay to the public, taking fans on a Hero’s journey that highlights its smooth and responsive combat.

will have a live demo theater presentation by Playground Games, showcasing live gameplay to the public, taking fans on a Hero’s journey that highlights its smooth and responsive combat. Play STRANGER THAN HEAVEN for the first time. Face down fate in the 50-year, action-adventure saga’s demo showcasing the innovative combat system that has you independently control the left and right sides of protagonist Makoto Daito across 3 of the 5 immersive Japanese cities & eras found in the full game.

for the first time. Face down fate in the 50-year, action-adventure saga’s demo showcasing the innovative combat system that has you independently control the left and right sides of protagonist Makoto Daito across 3 of the 5 immersive Japanese cities & eras found in the full game. Get hands-on with METRO 2039 for the first time at gamescom ahead of its release in February 2027. Explore, scavenge, and survive the post-apocalyptic ruins of Moscow in the next landmark FPS from acclaimed storytellers 4A Games.

for the first time at gamescom ahead of its release in February 2027. Explore, scavenge, and survive the post-apocalyptic ruins of Moscow in the next landmark FPS from acclaimed storytellers 4A Games. Halo: Campaign Evolved lets attendees go hands-on with the faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s legendary campaign, featuring updated visuals, refined gameplay, expanded combat options, and the iconic ringworld adventure that started it all.

lets attendees go hands-on with the faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s legendary campaign, featuring updated visuals, refined gameplay, expanded combat options, and the iconic ringworld adventure that started it all. Between new Forza Horizon 6 features and partnership collaborations, there is always something new happening in Japan. Players can test their driving skills in the new Drift Attack feature and get a sneak peek at partnership collaborations dropping over the next few months.

features and partnership collaborations, there is always something new happening in Japan. Players can test their driving skills in the new Drift Attack feature and get a sneak peek at partnership collaborations dropping over the next few months. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 brings riveting content and announcements from the world of digital aviation, including the first public playable hands-on experience with the National Championship Air Races, giving players a chance to experience the fastest motorsport on earth.

There’s so much more to play including Alien Deathstorm, Alien: Isolation 2, Bad Magpie, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Crowsworn, Genigods: Nezha, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, STAR WARS Zero Company, Terrible Lizards, Turok: Origins, and Valor Mortis.

Tune in from home

XBOX will bring the show to you with live broadcasts from the heart of the XBOX booth starting at 4pm CEST on Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 featuring interviews, special guests, gameplay reveals, new trailers, and more.

Tune in on YouTube and Twitch. The show will be available in American Sign Language (ASL) and English Language Audio Descriptions (AD). Select content from the show will be available in additional languages.

XBOX Booth Details

You’ll be able to find us in Hall 7, booth A-0.61.

Thursday, August 27 – 10am to 8pm CEST

Friday, August 28 – 10am to 8pm CEST

Saturday, August 29 – 9am to 8 pm CEST

Sunday, August 30 – 9am to 8pm CEST

Our booth will be wheelchair accessible, with XBOX Adaptive Controllers available upon request and select demo stations equipped with adjustable-height desks and monitors. “Here to Help” staff will be on hand to help players with adaptive set ups and our Quiet room and sensory items will be available for players looking for a reduced sensory experience. Additionally, we will provide ASL, BSL and DGS interpreters and English- and German-language Audio Descriptions at our booth from 12-5pm Thursday through Sunday.

XBOX FanFest Sweepstakes

XBOX FanFest’s next stop is Cologne, Germany on Wednesday, August 26 from 8pm – 11pm CEST at the XBOX booth. Check our official social channels and the official FanFest website for news about how to enter the sweepstakes for your chance to win tickets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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