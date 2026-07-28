Double Fine Lays Off 23 Employees - News

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Double Fine Productions, the studio that recently regained its independence after years of being a first-party Xbox studio, announced it is laying off 23 employees. The studio had around 90 employees before the layoffs.

"Today, Double Fine Productions let go of 23 members of our staff," said Double Fine founder Tim Schafer.

"As a small, tightly-knit team, these actions are not taken lightly. Only the survival of our studio would ever make us consider such a painful action. Our transition to becoming an independent company also means becoming a size that we can sustain.

"The people we are losing were all important. They all made an impact on our games and culture, and they will be missed.

"We are committed to supporting each affected person as best as we can, and we thank them for their hard work and commitment to the creative spirit we cherish here at Double Fine."

Double Fine most recently released Kiln in April 2026 and Keeper in October 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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