Next Witcher Game is in Pre-Production With Over 100 Developers Already Working on It - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

CD Projekt RED in March of this year announced the next entry in The Witcher series in is development and it will be using Unreal Engine 5 instead of REDengine.

CD Projekt Group CEO Adam Kicinski on the Q1 2022 results conference call stated the developer is happy with the progress on the game and improvements are being seen with the efficiency in the development due to using Unreal Engine 5.

The next entry in The Witcher series haws now entered pre-production with over 100 developers already working on it. It will likely still be some years before the game releases as the majority of CD Projekt RED is focused on the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2022.

