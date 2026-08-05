Xbox Update Adds New Way to View Achievements, More Control Over Cloud Saves, and More - News

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Microsoft has begun rolling out a new update for Xbox insiders that will become available to every Xbox Series X|S owner in the future.

The update adds new ways to view achievement history, more control over cloud saves, new game capture features, and more.

Read details below:

Include Chat In Your Game Captures

Some of the best gaming moments happen when you’re playing and talking with friends, and we’ve heard from players who wanted more ways to capture them. Starting today, XBOX Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring can choose to include chat audio in their game captures.

When you’re in a party, you can decide whether party chat is included in your recordings. Each player controls whether their voice can be captured, so voice audio is only included when players opt in.

Not in a party? You can also choose to include game chat audio in your captures.

New Ways to View Your Achievement History

Finding exactly what you’re looking for in your achievement history is getting easier for XBOX Insiders in Alpha Skip-Ahead. Whether you’re chasing 100% completion, tracking your next Gamerscore milestone, or revisiting old favorites.

In addition to the default ‘last played’ view, you can now sort games by name, completion percentage, Gamerscore earned, or number of Achievements unlocked. Every option can be sorted in ascending or descending order, giving you more flexibility to explore your achievements the way you want.

More Control Over Your Cloud Saves

Already available for XBOX Insiders and rolling out to more players next week, you can now restore previously synced cloud saves directly from your XBOX console in supported games, starting with Forza Horizon 6.

If you need to recover a previous version of your save, you can browse available cloud save versions and restore an earlier save directly from your console experience.

This feature is currently available for Forza Horizon 6 via Manage game & add-ons > Saved data > Restore saved data, with support for additional titles coming in future updates.

Add More Games To Your Wishlist

Your wishlist just got bigger.

Now available to all XBOX players, you can add up to 1,000 games to your wishlist, making it easier to keep track of the titles you want to play, follow, and pick up later.

Whether you’re building a backlog, keeping an eye on future launches, or waiting for the right time to jump in, you’ll now have plenty of room to organize the games you don’t want to miss.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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