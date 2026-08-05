Assassin's Creed Veteran Returns to Ubisoft to Become Game Director for the Series - News

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Assassin's Creed veteran Eric Baptizat has returned to Ubisoft to become the game director for the entire franchise.

He joined Ubisoft in 2005 and left about five years ago. He was the game director on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as well as lead game designer on Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, senior game designer on Assassin's Creed Unity, and project lead on game design on Assassin's Creed Origins.

After he left Ubisoft he worked at Electronic Arts' Motive Studio as the game director on the Dead Space remake and was one of the game design directors on Battlefield 6.

Assassin's Creed head of content Jean Guesdon on the return of Eric Baptizat stated, "Thrilled to share some exciting news. After an incredible professional journey, including 16 years at Ubisoft and then leading the critically acclaimed Dead Space remake at EA Motive, Eric Baptizat is coming back to the Assassin's Creed family as our new Game Director for the brand.

"Eric needs no introduction in this universe. 16 years at Ubisoft, key contributions to Black Flag, Origins, and Valhalla as Game Director, his passion for gameplay craft and his deep connection to this franchise speak for themselves.

"Seeing someone with his expertise, his rigor, and his collaborative spirit step into this role fills me with confidence and honestly, a lot of excitement, for what’s ahead for the brand. Welcome back, Eric. We’re so glad to have you home."

The latest entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, sold over 3.5 million units in about two weeks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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