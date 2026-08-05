Diablo IV Reportedly Coming to Switch 2 in September - News

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by, posted 3 hours ago

Blizzard's Diablo IV is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch on either September or 18, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

"We cannot yet guarantee which of the two is correct, but the release will definitely be on one of these two dates," said the leaker.

The game will be available for $69.99 / €69.99 / £62.99. It isn't known if the Lord of Hatred DLC will be included or not. A physical edition will be available, however, it will be a code in a box and not a Game Key Card.

Diablo IV released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in June 2023. The Lord of Hatred DLC release in April 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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