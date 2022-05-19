The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2022 - News

CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced the next-generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2022.

"Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers!" reads the tweet from CD Projekt RED.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, followed by the Nintendo Switch in October 2019.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

