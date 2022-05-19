The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 425 Views
CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced the next-generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q4 2022.
"Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers!" reads the tweet from CD Projekt RED.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, followed by the Nintendo Switch in October 2019.
Was hoping they'd make Q3 since Q4 is looking fairly crowded already. At least Starfield and Redfall will no longer conflict with Witcher 3 for me.
Yah I guess I will go for my new Witcher play through this winter instead of Starfield or by luck FF16 may be there.
I’m really worried about next year at this point… It will be quite packed and if Diablo 4 also comes out in 2023. That will keep me very busy with all the other games.
This is the upgraded version right? The people who bought the PS4 version will get the PS5 upgrade for free from what I've read.