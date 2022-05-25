Sony Expects PS5 to Overtake Launch Aligned PS4 Sales in Year 4 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in a slideshow focused on PlayStation revealed that while the PlayStation 5 has fallen behind the sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, when you align the launches, he expects the PS5 to eventually outsell the PS4.

The PS5 sales fell behind the PS4 in year two due to being supply constrained, according to Sony.

Sales for the PS5 are expected to close the gap with the PS4 during year three, while Sony says PS5 is excepted to overtake the PS4 in year four and grow its lead from there.

Short-term risks are the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with the supply chain and the "Russia impact for logistics and potential parts inventory."

In order to mitigate the supply issues Sony plans to source multiple suppliers to help improve agility during the current unstable market conditions, as well as "logistical negotiations to maintain optimal PS5 delivery routes."

Sony does mention any forecast are "forward-looking statements about the future performance of Sony" in the final page of the slideshow.

"These statements are based on management’s assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it," said Sony in the slideshow. "Sony cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them."

Sony does also reveal the order of the 11 best-selling countries for the PS5 and PS4 as of March 2022:

PlayStation 5 best-selling countries

US UK Japan Germany France China Canada

Australia Italy Spain Saudi Arabia

PlayStation 4 best-selling countries

US Japan Germany UK France Italy Spain Brazil Canada Australia China

