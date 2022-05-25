Fast Travel Games Teases It is Working on a New Game for PSVR2 - News

/ 100 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Developer Fast Travel Games, the studio behind CitiesVR, via Twitter has teased it is working on a game for PlayStation VR2.

The tweet features an image of the PlayStation VR2 headset with the Fast Travel Games logo in the lenses, as well as the hashtags #psvr2 and #playstationvr2.

Sony Interactive Entertainment officially revealed the PlayStation VR2 in January of this year. It features new sensory features, enhanced controls tracking, upgraded visual fidelity, eye tracking, and responsive feedback. It will also supports 4K HDR, foveated rendering, and an expanded field of view.

Guerrilla Games and Firesprite at the time announced a new Horizon game developed from the ground up for PlayStation VR 2 called Horizon Call of the Mountain.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles