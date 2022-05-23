By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sales Climb, PS5 Sales Drop Below 100K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 8-14

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,466 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 316,866 units sold for the week ending May 14, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.97 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 120,791 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.69 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 98,149 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.72 million units.

There was very little PS5 stock in the US and Japan, while there was little Xbox Series X stock in the US for the week. This is the main reason for the drop in sales week-on-week.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 62,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 58,000 units. PS4 sold 159,781 units for the week ending May 16, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 63,083 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 11,489 units, and the Xbox One sold 619 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 72m432 units (-18.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 122,048 (-55.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 22,951 units (23.5%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 33,045 units (-74.2%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,900 units (-96.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 26,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 57,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 16,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 5.98 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.90 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.74 million units.

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 316,866 (107,974,872)
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 120,791 (14,686,559)
  3. PlayStation 5 - 98,149 (19,717,813)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 11,489 (116,867,080)
  5. Xbox One - 619 (50,526,916)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 128,244
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 68,647
  3. PlayStation 5 - 33,197
  4. PlayStation 4 - 6,933
  5. Xbox One - 503
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 80,493
  2. PlayStation 5- 45,080
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 32,014
  4. PlayStation 4 - 4,236
  5. Xbox One - 101
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 94,308
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 15,916
  3. PlayStation 5 - 12,955
  4. PlayStation 4 - 162
  5. Xbox One - 9
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 13,821
  2. PlayStation 5 - 6,917
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 4,214
  4. PlayStation 4 - 158
  5. Xbox One - 6

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


8 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Ninhut (3 hours ago)

ok there are delivery problems but not even 100k that's sad

  • +4
trunkswd Ninhut (2 hours ago)

This is also after PS5 had good sales in April. Xbox Series X|S outsold the PS5 in Japan (and Asia) for the week.

  • +4
jvmkdg trunkswd (2 hours ago)

i don't understand forbiden west ranked first in the uk signaling an increase in stock

  • -1
trunkswd jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

You got your weeks messed up. This VGC data is for May 14, while the UK charts where Horizon took 1st is for the week after that.

  • +2
Maynard_Tool jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

You clearly don’t understand, because every week you keep posting the same thing, and people always give you a reason. Yet here you go, different week but same old comment

  • -1
darthv72 jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

Keep in mind that VGC is usually behind real time by about a week or two. So the data about HFW is more current than this report and will reflect in next weeks numbers.

  • +2
darthv72 (2 hours ago)

XBO just keeps... holding... on

  • 0
trunkswd darthv72 (2 hours ago)

Not much longer. Sales are dropping every week.

  • +1