Switch Sales Climb, PS5 Sales Drop Below 100K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 8-14

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 316,866 units sold for the week ending May 14, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.97 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 120,791 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.69 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 98,149 units to bring its lifetime sales to 19.72 million units.

There was very little PS5 stock in the US and Japan, while there was little Xbox Series X stock in the US for the week. This is the main reason for the drop in sales week-on-week.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 62,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 58,000 units. PS4 sold 159,781 units for the week ending May 16, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 63,083 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 11,489 units, and the Xbox One sold 619 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 72m432 units (-18.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 122,048 (-55.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 22,951 units (23.5%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 33,045 units (-74.2%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,900 units (-96.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 26,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 57,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 16,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 5.98 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.90 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.74 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 316,866 ( 107,974,872 ) Xbox Series X|S - 120,791 ( 14,686,559 ) PlayStation 5 - 98,149 ( 19,717,813 ) PlayStation 4 - 11,489 ( 116,867,080 ) Xbox One - 619 ( 50,526,916 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 128,244 Xbox Series X|S - 68,647 PlayStation 5 - 33,197 PlayStation 4 - 6,933 Xbox One - 503

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,493 PlayStation 5- 45,080

Xbox Series X|S - 32,014

PlayStation 4 - 4,236 Xbox One - 101 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 94,308 Xbox Series X|S - 15,916 PlayStation 5 - 12,955 PlayStation 4 - 162 Xbox One - 9

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,821 PlayStation 5 - 6,917

Xbox Series X|S - 4,214 PlayStation 4 - 158 Xbox One - 6

