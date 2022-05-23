NBA 2K22 Tops the New Zealand Charts, Horizon and Gran Turismo 7 Take 2nd and 3rd - Sales

NBA 2K22 has remained in first place for a second straight week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 15, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West shot up the charts from ninth to second place, while Gran Turismo 7 is up three spots to third place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to fourth place and Elden Ring remained in fifth place. Nintendo Switch Sports dropped from second to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

NBA 2K22 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Red Dead Redemption 2 Ghostwire: Tokyo Unravel Two

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

