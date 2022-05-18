Rumor: The Last of Us Remake to Launch in Holiday 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 446 Views
There was a report in April 2021 that Naughty Dog was working on a remake of The Last of Us for the PlayStation 5. Video game insider Tom Henderson in January of this year said he heard from multiple sources the remake is "nearly finished" and would launch in the second half of 2022.
Journalist Jeff Grubb in the latest Kinda Funny Gamecast said he has heard from sources the remake of The Last of Us is set to launch in Holiday 2022.
"I keep hearing that's coming out this year. This holiday," said Grubb on the remake of The Last of Us.
The Last of Us originally release in June 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014. The sequel, The Last of Us Part II, released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020.
Thanks, ResetEra.
One question though... WHY????
Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge TLOU fan and personally I feel the original is one of the best videogames of the last 10 maybe even 15 years but why the need to do a full fledged remake when the original has aged so well?
And wasn't there the HD/remaster they made for the PS4?
Seriously, why the need to remake a game every new gen since the time of it's release?
I love remakes but every gen? Remakes should be reserved for games that would be made so drastically different from the original that it warrants a from the bottom up redo. Games like FF7 remake, RE2 remake are vastly improved over their Playstation counterparts. Everything from the graphics, to the gameplay, to the overall AAA production are there for titles like those.
Is this TLOU remake going to be so vastly improved over the original let alone the remaster it's going to blow people away? Highly unlikely.
If anything this move reeks of Naughty dog being concerned over the negative pushback over TLOU2 and trying to see how much interest is in the franchise still after the catastrophic blunder they made in that sequel. Hey, I actually like Part 2. In fact I'm probably in the minority that did like it but even I will admit there were some major problems with how it played out as well as to certain things being unnecessarily added in.
Perhaps a remake could be warranted for next gen but now?
TL;DR: The main question on gamers minds should be "why is this even being done?" TLOU is an amazing game and has held up amazingly well all these years later. Factor in the remaster and a move like this seems like more of a cash grab than an actual necessary move done with care and thought on Naughty Dog's part.
It does feel like that: TLoU2 divided the fan base. I'd like to think that's generally a bad thing.
"The Last of Us originally release in June 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014. The sequel, The Last of Us Part II, released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020. The Last of Us Remake to Launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2022." A Release of the original, immediately followed by a Remaster, followed by a Sequel, and now a Remake of the original all in less than 10 years. That's quite the bucket of milk there.
Why not wait for the 10 year anniversary next year tho ? Kinda feels like bad timing. Don't think people want to relive this game already