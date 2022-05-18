Rumor: The Last of Us Remake to Launch in Holiday 2022 - News

There was a report in April 2021 that Naughty Dog was working on a remake of The Last of Us for the PlayStation 5. Video game insider Tom Henderson in January of this year said he heard from multiple sources the remake is "nearly finished" and would launch in the second half of 2022.

Journalist Jeff Grubb in the latest Kinda Funny Gamecast said he has heard from sources the remake of The Last of Us is set to launch in Holiday 2022.

"I keep hearing that's coming out this year. This holiday," said Grubb on the remake of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us originally release in June 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014. The sequel, The Last of Us Part II, released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020.

Thanks, ResetEra.

