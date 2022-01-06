The Last of Us Remake for PS5 is Reportedly 'Nearly Finished' and Could Release in 2022 - News

It was reported last year that Naughty Dog is currently developing a remake of the popular PlayStation title, The Last of Us, for the PlayStation 5. The remake was originally in development Sony's Visual Arts Service Group before it was moved to the original creator of the series.

Video game insider Tom Henderson via Twitter says he has heard from multiple sources that development on The Last of Us PS5 remake is "nearly finished" and he could see it releasing in the second half of 2022.

"Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022," said Henderson.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

A live-action The Last of Us HBO TV series is currently in production. Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us, spent several weeks in Canada filming the TV series. After several weeks he finished his work on the filming of the series and returned to Naughty Dog in November 2021.

"Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end," said Druckmann at the time. "To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly! Excited to return to Naughty Dog."

