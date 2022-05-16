Switch and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Top the Europe Charts in April, PS5 Had Best Month of 2022 - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuted in first place on the Europe charts for April 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. The game is the fastest-selling LEGO game released to date and is already the fifth best-selling game of 2022.

Elden Ring dropped from first to second place on the monthly charts, while FIFA 22 remained in third place.

Nintendo Switch Sports debuted in fourth place and was only behind third place by a few thousand units. Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to fifth place, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land dropped one spot to sixth place and has already outsold the best-selling Kirby game - 2018's Kirby Star Allies.





There were a total of 10.2 million games sold in April across Europe, which is an decrease of 24 percent compared to March 2022. Sales are also down 16 percent year-over-year, however, April 2021 was a five week period, while this year it was four weeks.

Digital game sales dropped 29 percent in the 30 tracked countries, while retail game sales decreased 18 percent in the 16 tracked countries.

There were 289,000 video game consoles sold across Europe in April. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany. This is down 15 percent compared to March.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Europe. This is the seventh straight month the Switch topped the hardware charts.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console for the month, followed by the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 had its best month of the year so far.

Top 20 Games in Europe in April 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 2 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 3 FIFA 22 (EA) 4 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)* 7 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) 10 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 11 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 13 F1 2021 (EA) 14 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang)* 15 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 16 Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* 17 Football Manager 2022 (Sega) 18 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (Nintendo)* 19 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 20 The Last of Us: Part 2 (Sony)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Just For Games, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Tinybull, Ubisoft, UsTwo, Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Wizards of the Coast. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

