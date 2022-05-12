Alan Wake TV Show in Development at AMC - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment Sam Lake in a video celebrating the 12th anniversary of Alan Wake announced a TV show based on the franchise is in development at AMC.

"AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows, has bought the rights for Alan Wake," said Lake.

"And we have been collaborating on making a TV show happen. Nothing more to share at the moment, but we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce."

Sam Lake in the same video revealed Alan Wake Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, no release date was given.

A sequel to Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2, is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store on in 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles