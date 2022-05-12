Alan Wake Remastered Headed to Switch - News

Remedy Entertainment in a video celebrating the 12th anniversary of Alan Wake announced Alan Wake Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

"I'm happy to share that Alan Wake Remastered is coming out on Nintendo Switch," said Creative Director at Remedy Sam Lake. "We'll let you know once we have the actual release date."

The video also discusses the past and future of Alan Wake, and features Sam Lake, Ilkka Villi (Alan Wake) and Matthew Porretta (Alan Wake).

Alan Wake 2 is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store on in 2023.

