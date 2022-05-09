Dead Space Remake Live Stream Set for This Thursday - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 357 Views
Developer Motive Studios announced it will be hosting a livestream that is focused on the remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space.
The livestream is set for this Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.
"The team at Motive will show early footage into how they’re leveraging the Frostbite engine, Gen 5 hardware and PCs to visually evolve and remake the original Dead Space’s environments, characters, VFX, lighting and more from the ground up to create a new level of immersion and quality for today’s modern audiences," reads a statement from publisher Electronic Arts.
The Dead Space remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in early 2023.
Who turned out the lights?— Dead Space (@deadspace) May 9, 2022
Join @MotiveStudio for our latest Developer Livestream focused on Art on May 12th at 10AM PT!
🔴: https://t.co/F59XGw1uIL
🟣: https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z
Note: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences pic.twitter.com/5bySgPBDFC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hopefully they show off a decent amount of gameplay. I'm very curious to see what the remake looks like in action.
My body is ready!!!
Now this is a remake that has me excited! If they manage to pull off a similar goal to what Capcom did with RE2 remake then we are all in for a treat.
-CUT OFF THEIR LIMBS! NINJA APPROVED-