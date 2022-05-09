Dead Space Remake Live Stream Set for This Thursday - News

Developer Motive Studios announced it will be hosting a livestream that is focused on the remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space.

The livestream is set for this Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

"The team at Motive will show early footage into how they’re leveraging the Frostbite engine, Gen 5 hardware and PCs to visually evolve and remake the original Dead Space’s environments, characters, VFX, lighting and more from the ground up to create a new level of immersion and quality for today’s modern audiences," reads a statement from publisher Electronic Arts.

The Dead Space remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in early 2023.

