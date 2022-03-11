Dead Space Remake Launches in Early 2023 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios in July 2021 announced a remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The official Dead Space Twitter account has revealed the remake will launch in early 2023.

Motive Studios in a live stream shared an update on the upcoming remake that focused on how the team is working on taking the audio design in the original to the next level, while still remaining faithful.

The live stream featured Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola, Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme, and Audio Director Olivier Asselin. The team discussed the different aspects of the audio design including the A.L.I.V.E. System, audio occlusion, and weapons.

Here is an overview of the game:

The sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Space, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship.

In Dead Space, Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge… and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs,” Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

