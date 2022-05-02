Deus Ex AAA Games Have Sold Over 12 Million Units - Sales

Eidos Montreal during a livestream where it was announced it would be acquired by Embracer Group revealed AAA games in the Deus Ex franchise have sold over 12 million units lifetime as of December 2021.

The figure includes lifetime sales of 2011's Deus Ex: Human Revolution, 2013's Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, and 2016's Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

The paid mobile downloads for Deus Ex have also reached two million units.

Eidos Montreal also announced the Tomb Raider franchise has sold over 88 million units lifetime since the release of the original game in 1996.

