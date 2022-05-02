Horizon Forbidden West Climbs to the Top of the French Charts - Sales

/ 578 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has not only re-entered the top five, but also took the top spot on the French charts for week 16, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) took third place.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place. FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 4 rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

MotoGP 22 - Day One Edition Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS4 FIFA 22 Gran Turismo 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox One FIFA 22 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects Fire Emblem Warriors PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 22 Elden Ring - Launch Edition A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles