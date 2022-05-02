Horizon Forbidden West Climbs to the Top of the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 578 Views
Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has not only re-entered the top five, but also took the top spot on the French charts for week 16, 2022, according to SELL.
Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) took third place.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place. FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 4 rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Gran Turismo 7
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- MotoGP 22 - Day One Edition
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- FIFA 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- FIFA 22
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
3DS
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - Selects
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 22
- Elden Ring - Launch Edition
