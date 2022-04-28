Action JPRG Maglam Lord Launches May 30 for PC - News

D3 Publisher and developer Felistella announced the action JRPG, Maglam Lord, will launch for PC via Steam on May 30.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in March 2021 and worldwide on February 4, 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Maglam Lord is a vibrant action JRPG straight from the depths of hell! Boasting exploration, real-time combat, weapon crafting and relationship building. Maglam Lord is an unexpected combination that truly has no equal.

Key Features:

Create Your Own Weapons and Fight – A simple and refreshing hack-and-slash action RPG. Experience the high speed action battle by simple gameplay. Defeat the furious monsters and collect materials to create your own new weapons.

– A simple and refreshing hack-and-slash action RPG. Experience the high speed action battle by simple gameplay. Defeat the furious monsters and collect materials to create your own new weapons. Don’t Just Decorate Weapons – Coordinate battles by decorating your weapons with premium effects. You can arrange the battles as you wish by decorating the weapons you made. When decorating your weapons, not only the battles become more advantageous, but also the attack effect.

– Coordinate battles by decorating your weapons with premium effects. You can arrange the battles as you wish by decorating the weapons you made. When decorating your weapons, not only the battles become more advantageous, but also the attack effect. The Great Struggle for Adventure and “Marriage”!? – Enjoy the terrifying but exciting royal story filled with character drama and cute love. The main character wakes up in bed and realizes that he/she suddenly became one of the endangered species. So the key factor in preventing extinction is—“MARRIAGE”!? Enjoy the story of adventure and marriage with the many attractive and loving characters!

