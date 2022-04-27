Over 50 Games Reportedly Leaving PS Now Before the Relaunch of PS Plus - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be rolling out its new PlayStation Plus service in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new service combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Reddit user Cobra_Bite has noted 56 games that are currently available on PlayStation Now will be leaving the service in May ahead of the relaunch of PlayStation Plus.

It isn't known if they will be re-added once the new PlayStation Plus launches or if they will be gone for good.

Here is the list of games leaving PlayStation Now:

PlayStation 4

May 3

Akibas Beat (NA)

Akibas Trip (NA)

Anomaly 2

Exile's End

Hotel Transylvania 3

Lovely Planet

NBA 2K18

No Time To Explain

Steredenn Binary Stars

The Final Station

The Golf Club 2019

May 17

Destroy All Humans

MGSV GZ

MGSV

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Sonic Mania

Sonic Forces

Team Sonic Racing

The Dwarves

Virtua Fighter V

Valkria Chronicles Remastered

WWE 2K19

PlayStation 3

May 3

Sonic CD

May 17

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Altered Beast

Bomberman Ultra

Casrlevania Lord of Shadow

Catherine

Comic zone

Crazy Taxi

Fighting Vipers

Golden Axe

House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill

Metal Gear Rising

MGS4

Nights into Dreams

Renegade Ops

Sega Bass Fishing

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic 4 Episode 1+2

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

Super Hang On

The Revenge of Shinobi

Virtua Fighter 2+V

Yakuza 4+5

Zeno Clash 2

