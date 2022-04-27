Over 50 Games Reportedly Leaving PS Now Before the Relaunch of PS Plus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 309 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment will be rolling out its new PlayStation Plus service in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new service combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.
Reddit user Cobra_Bite has noted 56 games that are currently available on PlayStation Now will be leaving the service in May ahead of the relaunch of PlayStation Plus.
It isn't known if they will be re-added once the new PlayStation Plus launches or if they will be gone for good.
Here is the list of games leaving PlayStation Now:
PlayStation 4
May 3
- Akibas Beat (NA)
- Akibas Trip (NA)
- Anomaly 2
- Exile's End
- Hotel Transylvania 3
- Lovely Planet
- NBA 2K18
- No Time To Explain
- Steredenn Binary Stars
- The Final Station
- The Golf Club 2019
May 17
- Destroy All Humans
- MGSV GZ
- MGSV
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Sonic Mania
- Sonic Forces
- Team Sonic Racing
- The Dwarves
- Virtua Fighter V
- Valkria Chronicles Remastered
- WWE 2K19
PlayStation 3
May 3
- Sonic CD
May 17
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Altered Beast
- Bomberman Ultra
- Casrlevania Lord of Shadow
- Catherine
- Comic zone
- Crazy Taxi
- Fighting Vipers
- Golden Axe
- House of the Dead 3+4+Overkill
- Metal Gear Rising
- MGS4
- Nights into Dreams
- Renegade Ops
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic 4 Episode 1+2
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Super Hang On
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Virtua Fighter 2+V
- Yakuza 4+5
- Zeno Clash 2
A lot of Sega games in there, hopefully it doesn't mean a sale of the company to Microsoft of Nintendo is happening. I doubt it but hopefully Sony is getting some Sega games on their service similar to gamepass having all the Yakuza games.
Nothing I'm worried about. I wish we could get the list of what will on the service but I assume Sony is still finalizing deals and all of that good stuff.
Would be a damn shame if they do lose them for real. There are some great titles in here.