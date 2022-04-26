Xbox Hardware Revenue Up 16% in Previous Quarter, Xbox Game Pass Continues to Grow - News

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, which ended up March 31, 2022.

Xbox gaming revenue grew six percent year-over-year to set a new record for the March quarter. Xbox hardware revenue grew 14 percent due to the continued high demand for the Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Content & Services revenue increased four percent compared to a strong quarter a year ago. Microsoft cited growth in first-party and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions that were partially offset by a decline in third-party software sales.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said the increase in Xbox hardware revenue was above her expectations due to Microsoft being able to ship more consoles to stores than originally expected.

Over the last 12 months - April 2021 to March 2022 - the Xbox brand has generated revenue of nearly $16.5 billion. This is an all-time record for Xbox over any 12 month period.

Overall, Microsoft reported revenue up 18 percent year-over-year to $49.4 billion and net income up eight percent to $16.7 billion.

The latest VGChartz estimates put Xbox Series X|S sell-through at 14.16 million as of April 16, 2022. The Xbox Series X|S continues to be the fastest-selling Xbox console generation ever as it is tracking ahead of the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

