Phil Spencer: Xbox Series X|S Remains the Fastest-Selling Xbox Ever

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The New York Times revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.

"Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply," said Spencer.

"At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."

This means the Xbox Series X|S is tracking ahead of the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One when you align the launches of the different consoles.

The latest VGChartz estimates has sell-through Xbox Series X|S sales at 11.48 million units as of December 25, 2021.

