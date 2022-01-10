Phil Spencer: Xbox Series X|S Remains the Fastest-Selling Xbox Ever - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 337 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The New York Times revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.
"Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply," said Spencer.
"At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."
This means the Xbox Series X|S is tracking ahead of the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One when you align the launches of the different consoles.
The latest VGChartz estimates has sell-through Xbox Series X|S sales at 11.48 million units as of December 25, 2021.
-" demand is exceeding the supply"- Spencer
That's a good problem to have, lol.
It would be really interesting to see just how well this next gen group of consoles really did if they weren't handicapped by the issues that seem to be plaguing the world right now.
If it weren't for covid/chip shortages I wouldn't be surprised if we saw all time highs for both Sony and Microsoft in the not so distant future.
-VIDEOGAME ECONOMICS 101 NINJA APPROVED-.
The shortages will hopefully start improving in the second of this year with supply being able to meet demand in 2023.
This was expected but it’s nice to have confirmation. Still, I wish one day they would go back to announcing sales.
And before you say something, yes, I know they never will
Our estimates show the same thing Phil said. Which is nice to get a confirmation as you said. I want our estimates to be as accurate as possible.
This is good to hear. Personally, my favorite gaming generation was generation seven where each of the companies were performing admirably. The Wii was off to a fast start and the DS started kicking butt after a few years. The PS3 was a bit bumpy, but both it and the 360 had very long lives and stellar games with more IP's introduced in that generation that are still relevant. Then there was the PSP which, despite not doing as well as the DS, is still one of my favorite portable consoles of all time.
I hope that this generation can replicate that with the Switch performing stellar and the Xbox Series and PS5 trading competitive blows that does nothing but give gamers better games and better features.
But when you split the 2 skus know very well that these are two very much different consoles beyond just the disk drive, then both consoles individually ate probably doing worse. Huge play on words as long as they have people convinced that 2 items are counted as one. But if fair is fair then we should also see the split between both PlayStation 5 skus even though their only difference is disk drive and price.
If the PlayStation 4 pro and Xbox One X get counted as PS4 and Xbox One sales, respectively, then there is simply no reason to count the Series X and S as separate platforms.
The series X and S get the same games, services, and apps. I don’t see why they need to be counted separately
Cool so how many PS4s actually sold then last gen, since this would mean that the PS4 and Pro are very different consoles behind the disk drive and all.