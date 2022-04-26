PS5 Restock Boosts Sales, Switch Sales Top 107M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 10-16 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 33 minutes ago / 501 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 280,576 units sold for the week ending April 16, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.03 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 183,969 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.99 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 150,483 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.16 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 20,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 64,000 units. PS4 sold 203,787 units for the week ending April 18, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 86,692 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,716 units, and the Xbox One sold 965 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 108,447 units (-27.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 24,236 (15.2%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 63,432 units (72.9%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 37,540 (-70.5%) and the Xbox One is down 17,929 units (-94.9%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 29,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 23,000 units, and PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 61,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 280,576 (107,032,877)
- PlayStation 5 - 183,969 (18,987,627)
- Xbox Series X|S - 150,483 (14,157,408)
- PlayStation 4 - 15,716 (116,783,904)
- Xbox One - 965 (50,523,917)
- Switch - 116,612
- Xbox Series X|S - 93,941
- PlayStation 5 - 82,104
- PlayStation 4 - 9,417
- Xbox One - 798
- Switch - 70,322
- PlayStation 5 - 69,663
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,707
- PlayStation 4 - 5,814
- Xbox One - 149
- Switch - 81,978
- PlayStation 5 - 27,364
- Xbox Series X|S - 14,573
- PlayStation 4 - 246
- Xbox One - 11
- Switch - 11,664
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,262
- PlayStation 5 - 4,838
- PlayStation 4 - 239
- Xbox One - 7
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I have no Switch, I love only ONE game from it: Breath of the Wild, that I have enjoyed on my old Wii U... I could actually buy the OLED just for BotW II, but except this one, I really don't see anymore HW sales booster coming in the future.
Just a curiosity. How many weeks does vg chartz think it takes for all ps5 units to reach the end consumer?
It depends where they are being shipped. It is much quicker for say consoles to ship in Asia as that is where they are manufactured. While it will takes the longest to ship to the Americas as they are shipped by boat. Unless, the companies are willing to pay more to ship the consoles by air freight.
We are talking anywhere from like 1 to 4 weeks to ship consoles around the world. It could be more as a lot of ports are struggling to keep up with the amount of ships.