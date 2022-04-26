PS5 Restock Boosts Sales, Switch Sales Top 107M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 10-16 - Sales

posted 33 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 280,576 units sold for the week ending April 16, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 107.03 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 183,969 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.99 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 150,483 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.16 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 20,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 64,000 units. PS4 sold 203,787 units for the week ending April 18, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 86,692 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 15,716 units, and the Xbox One sold 965 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 108,447 units (-27.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is up by 24,236 (15.2%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 63,432 units (72.9%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 37,540 (-70.5%) and the Xbox One is down 17,929 units (-94.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 29,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 23,000 units, and PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 61,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 280,576 ( 107,032,877 ) PlayStation 5 - 183,969 ( 18,987,627 ) Xbox Series X|S - 150,483 ( 14,157,408 ) PlayStation 4 - 15,716 ( 116,783,904 ) Xbox One - 965 ( 50,523,917 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 116,612 Xbox Series X|S - 93,941 PlayStation 5 - 82,104 PlayStation 4 - 9,417 Xbox One - 798

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 70,322 PlayStation 5 - 69,663 Xbox Series X|S - 36,707

PlayStation 4 - 5,814 Xbox One - 149 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 81,978 PlayStation 5 - 27,364 Xbox Series X|S - 14,573 PlayStation 4 - 246 Xbox One - 11

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,664

Xbox Series X|S - 5,262 PlayStation 5 - 4,838

PlayStation 4 - 239 Xbox One - 7

