Valheim Sales Top 10 Million Units

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate AB announced the action-adventure RPG, Valheim, has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

"We never imagined Valheim would become so big, not even in our wildest dreams, and the past year flew by faster than we anticipated," said Iron Gate Studio CEO Richard Svensson. "Our team has doubled since launch and knowing Valheim is enjoyed by millions of players around the world honours and humbles us at the same time."

VP of Publishing at Coffee Stain Albert Safstrom added, "Seeing Valheim’s journey through its first year of Early Access and being by Iron Gate’s side has been an immense privilege. The team is pouring all their development knowledge and love for the craft into the game, and it’s humbling to see the fruit of their work bring joy to millions around the world."

This figure is up from six million units sold on March 20, 2021, five million units sold on March 3, four million units sold on February 24, three million units sold by February 19, two million units sold on February 15, and one million units sold on February 10.

Valheim released for PC on February 2, 2021.

