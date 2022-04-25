Gran Turismo 7 Update Available Now - Adds 3 New Cars, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, More - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released Update 1.12 for Gran Turismo 7.

The update adds three new cars to the game - Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21, Subaru BRZ S ’21, Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91, the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Three new cars, including the 2021 Super GT Champion. Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21

Subaru BRZ S ’21

Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 The 24-hour layout of Spa-Francorchamps. Total Length, 7,004 meters. Elevation Change, 104 meters. Number of corners, 21. Longest Straight, 751.84 meters.

The Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium is one of the most famous international tracks in Europe. New with this update is the 24h layout, which will join the full track layout. The biggest difference between the two is the location of the pit facility. On the full-track layout, the pit is ahead of Turn 1, with a long pit road. When leaving pit row, the driver will travel alongside the famed S-curve before merging onto the track at the Kemmel Straight. This pit road is narrow and curved, requiring drivers to carefully stay within the white lines to avoid penalties. The “Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura” and “Cherry Blossoms at Night” join the featured section of Scapes.

