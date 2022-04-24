Steam Deck Once Again Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Valve's Steam Deck for a second straight week has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 16, 2022, which ended April 24, 2022.

Elden Ring remains in second place second place, while Cyberpunk 2077 re-enters the top 10 in third place.

The two versions of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that were in the top 10 last week have each dropped one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Valve Index VR Kit remained in sixth place and No Man's Sky is up one spot to seventh place. DayZ and Squad re-enter the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops III drops three spots to round out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Valve Index VR Kit No Man's Sky DayZ Squad Call of Duty: Black Ops III

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

