Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops the Japanese Charts in Week With Several New Releases

posted 3 hours ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 38,234 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 17, 2022.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 27,199 units.

Winning Post 9 2022 (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 12,704 units. The PS4 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 9,421 units.

Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers (NS) debuted in fifth with sales of 10,764 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,137, while Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 9,141 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,643 units and Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,444 units

There are nine Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and one PlayStation 4 title.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 60,289 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,259 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,742 units, the 3DS sold 224 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 38,234 (589,200) [NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (ATLUS, 04/14/22) – 27,199 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,137 (4,567,753) [NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 12,704 (New) [NSW] Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers (FuRyu, 04/14/22) – 10,764 (New) [PS4] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 9,421 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,141 (2,604,603) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,643 (4,847,161) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 6,444 (2,223,120) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,064 (3,122,541)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 27,303 (1,586,746) Switch – 22,430 (18,198,894) Switch Lite – 10,556 (4,680,086) PlayStation 5 – 10,033 (1,320,684) Xbox Series X – 3,027 (95,920) Xbox Series S – 2,715 (83,219) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,226 (229,982) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 224 (1,185,067) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,819,433)

