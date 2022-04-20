Saints Row Reboot Trailer Shows Off Customization - News

/ 91 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have released a new trailer for the Saints Row reboot that provides an in-depth look at the customization options in the game.

View the five minute trailer below:

View the full customization showcase below:

Here is an overview of the customization options:

Boss Customization – Yep, body, face, hair, clothes, everything you need to create whoever or WHATever you want. Be your own Boss. Make them yours.

– Yep, body, face, hair, clothes, everything you need to create whoever or WHATever you want. Be your own Boss. Make them yours. Vehicle Customization – Gearheads will love how in-depth you can go with vehicle customization, and it’s not just aesthetics—we’ve got upgrades, signature abilities and even engine sound are all a part of the mix!

– Gearheads will love how in-depth you can go with vehicle customization, and it’s not just aesthetics—we’ve got upgrades, signature abilities and even engine sound are all a part of the mix! Weapon Customization – Yes, you can switch up the looks of your hardware too, change the color, pattern, decal, material or just make your favorite loadout look like something else entirely.

– Yes, you can switch up the looks of your hardware too, change the color, pattern, decal, material or just make your favorite loadout look like something else entirely. HQ and City – That run down church is yours to decorate as you see fit. As you get more powerful, your HQ sees its own glow up, but it’s up to you to add your own finishing touches to make it truly yours. As you grow into the criminal badass you were meant to be, the city changes too—by building your criminal ventures wherever you like, you’ll literally change that Santo Ileso skyline.

– That run down church is yours to decorate as you see fit. As you get more powerful, your HQ sees its own glow up, but it’s up to you to add your own finishing touches to make it truly yours. As you grow into the criminal badass you were meant to be, the city changes too—by building your criminal ventures wherever you like, you’ll literally change that Santo Ileso skyline. Saints and Friends – Yes you can modify how your Saints recruits appear, as well as your friends with a variety of unlockable outfits. You gotta make sure everyone stays on brand, right?

Here is an overview of the game:

We have our targets locked on a brand new city—Santo Ileso—a melting pot of big city business and darkened alley street crime, the perfect place to start a new criminal empire and the biggest and best playground we have ever created. Also, on a side note, the best Tacos in the American South West, (Chalupracarbra has a certain “kick” to it, if you know what I mean). The law in this city? Never heard of her. You don’t become self-made by following laws, right? Well, if you do—it sounds SUPER boring, so we’ll do it our way, thanks. The city offers a range of criminal ventures to further your interests (and make some sweet cash to boot—rent doesn’t pay itself).

You play as whoever you want in your journey from Newbie to Boss, kicking ass and fighting… well not crime obviously. We’ll talk more about our most extensive character creator ever in time, but it wouldn’t be a Saints Row game if you couldn’t roleplay in a range of roles from bank manager to green-skinned zombie alien monster, would it? Wherever you are in that spectrum, you do you, or.. not, we’re here for it. Plus, as is the custom, we have seamless untethered co-op so you and a friend can create those Saints Row moments together—friendship really is magic.

Key Features:

Witness the Birth of The Saints – Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.

– Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor. Discover the Weird, Wild, West – Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.

– Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert. Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.

– Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures. Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns – Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.

– Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun. Take to the Streets and the Skies – Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.

– Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around. Unprecedented Customization – Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.

– Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles. Seamless Co-Op – Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / drop-out co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action; play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who’s the Boss now?

Saints Row will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on August 23, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles