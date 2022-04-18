Portal Writer: 'We've Gotta Start Portal 3' - News

Erik Wolpaw, the co-writer on Portal and Portal 2, in an interview on the Kiwi Talkz podcast on YouTube has shown interest in working on Portal 3.

"We’ve gotta start Portal 3. That’s my message to… to whoever," said Wolpaw via VideoGamesChronicle.

He added, "I am not getting any younger. We are reaching the point where it’s crazy to think [that we’re] literally going to be too old to work on Portal 3, so we should just do it."

Wolpaw says he would love to work on another Portal game, however, he can't make it happen alone.

"Oh yeah, I would love to," he said when asked if he would like to make a third game in the series. "I’d work on another Portal in a second, but I can’t make it happen by myself."

"I could advocate for it […] it might help a little bit, but the problem is [Valve has] 300 employees and I don’t know exactly the breakdown – how many of them are on the production side versus Steam business side versus legal versus whatever.

"So there’s a lot of opportunity cost to taking 75 people and trying to get a game made. As much as it seem like Valve often [is] just a bunch of people sitting around sipping gin and tonics by a pool, everybody’s working.

"They’re working all the time, it’s just you don’t always see the [result], it doesn’t always end up coming out, or it comes out years later, it gets turned into something else. So everybody is accounted for, I guess is what I’m saying. People are all doing something.

"So you’d almost have to take them – it’s like a revolution – [and] stir up a bunch of people to leave what they’re currently working on and come work on something else, in this case it would be Portal 3."

Portal is a puzzle-platforming video game series. The first in the series released in 2007 with a sequel in 2011.

