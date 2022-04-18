Nintendo Posts New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Key Art Before Removing It - News

Nintendo during a Nintendo Direct in February of this year announced the Monolith Software developed RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in September of this year.

A user on Twitter discovered Nintendo updated the official Nintendo eShop page of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with a brand new key art. However, Nintendo has since reverted back, suggesting this update was not supposed to happen yet.

The previously released key art featured Noah and Mioh, the protagonists of the game. The new key art featured six characters and a new background.

View the key art Nintendo posted below:

I think Nintendo of America did a goof, they might've accidentally uploaded new key art to the Xenoblade 3 website pic.twitter.com/u63JQsm88a — ⛩MB⛩ (Composer/作曲家) (@MBgov1133) April 16, 2022

