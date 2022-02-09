Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Launches in September for the Switch - News

Nintendo officially announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during today's Nintendo Direct as the final game revealed during the show. The Monolith Software developed RPG will launch for the Nintendo Switch this September.

"A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer Monolith Soft," reads a Nintendo press release.

"Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with ‘life’ as its central theme."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read a message from executive direct Tetsuya Takahashi below:

Hi everyone, this is Tetsuya Takahashi from Monolith Soft.

Just over four years since the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and one and a half years since the release of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, we now bring to you news regarding the latest game from Monolith Soft: Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As the name indicates, it’s the third installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles series. We are currently making final adjustments to ensure we create the best game possible based on everything we’ve learned from the past entries in the series.

The key visual features a broken great sword of Mechonis and the body of the Urayan Titan with a gaping wound. I imagine everyone who saw the trailer was quite surprised by the final scene. What is this visual hinting at? I can’t reveal that just yet. What I can tell you is that this visual was conceived quite some time ago. More precisely speaking, we came up with it sometime between the end of development of Xenoblade Chronicles and the beginning of development of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. So, it’s not something we recently added to the series.

We believe the game will be enjoyable for both those who’ve played Xenoblade Chronicles or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as well as those who will be playing a Xenoblade Chronicles game for the first time.

The characters were designed by Masatsugu Saito, who also designed the characters for Xenoblade Chronicles 2. While we can’t reveal them at this time, Koichi Mugitani created some of the game’s key artwork. As you can see, familiar staff members with the Xenoblade Chronicles series have once again come together to create this game.

The game music was also handled by artists who’ve contributed to the series in the past. The music for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was composed by Yasunori Mitsuda, Manami Kiyota, ACE (TOMOri Kudo, CHiCO), Kenji Hiramatsu and Mariam Abounnasr.

The music in this game maintains the unique Xenoblade Chronicles touch while also taking on a new challenge, namely that of integrating a flute-based melody as its motif. The flute is actually one of the key themes in this game. A variety of other elements and themes are hidden in the trailer and we’ll be revealing the details a bit at a time going forward.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a new adventure bringing together the worlds of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to take players into the future. While there is still some time left before the release of the game, I hope you’ll look forward to it.

