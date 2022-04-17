PlayStation VR2 Eye-Tracking 'Can Improve Performance and Increase Fidelity,' Claims Moss Dev - News

Brendan Walker, the principal engineer at VR developer Polyarc, in an interview with Play Magazine says the PlayStation VR2 eye-tracking capabilities, also known as foveated rendering, "can improve performance and increase fidelity."

Walker says that developers using the current PlayStation VR headset are "actually wasting a lot of rendering horsepower and putting detail where there actually doesn't need to be as much." He says it is due to the human eye only have a "narrow window" it can focus on.

Without eye-tracking developers are forced to render an entire scene in full even if the player isn't looking at certain areas.

Walker believes that the PlayStation VR2 having eye-tracking will ensure the headset will have a longer lifespan.

"It was smart of Sony to lean into this console because, you know, you have this hardware that hopefully is going to be around awhile," said Walker. "And in order to eke out as much lifetime out of it, you need to be able to optimize where you can.

