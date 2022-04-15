CD PRojekt Says The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Versions Are Not in Development Hell - News

CD Projekt RED this week announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition has been delayed from Q2 2022 to an unannounced date. This is due to the studio bringing development of the game to an in-house team.

The delay to an unannounced date has lead to some speculation the next-generation version of the game is in development hell.

CD Projekt senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski in an investors call and transcribed by PCGamer has said the game is not in development hell.

"I've been looking at the headlines that popped up here and there over the internet, and I've seen one that really drew my attention, which is, 'Witcher 3 next-gen delayed indefinitely,' which sounds like the game is in some sort of development hell," Nowakowski said. "I want to state this is not the fact. There's been a lot of insinuations that we're going to launch, like, June next year or something like that. That's completely not the case.

"Everything we're saying is—we have taken the development of the game in-house. The game is going to be finished in-house. We're evaluating our time, that requires a bit of investigation—that's all we're saying. Nobody's saying the game is delayed [with] some monumental time gap ahead of us. That's as much as I can say about Witcher next-gen, but I really want to emphasize that fact."

CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kicinski added bringing development in-house "will not affect the development of our next game" as only 15 CD Projekt developer and some external support staff will be working on it.

