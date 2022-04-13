The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Delayed - News

CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition has been delayed from Q2 2022 to an unannounced date.

"We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," reads the tweet from CD Projekt RED.

"We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone the Q2 release until further notice. We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding."

