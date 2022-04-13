The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Delayed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,250 Views
CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition has been delayed from Q2 2022 to an unannounced date.
"We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," reads the tweet from CD Projekt RED.
"We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone the Q2 release until further notice. We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding."
We have to remember this isn't some lazy port that is just 4K and few settings bumped up to PC Ultra for PS5/XSX, if it was it would have released long ago, it was announced 1.5 years ago afterall. They are making actual improvements to the game. They are adding ray-tracing. There are rumors they got the guy who did the Witcher 3 HD ReWorked project to put his better than PC Ultra textures into the game both for PC and PS5/Xbox Series. CD Projekt confirmed they were in discussions with multiple other Witcher 3 modders to add official mod support to the game, much like Skyrim Special Edition presumably, where you can install official mods from an in-game mod store. They are adding some outfits and weapons based on the Witcher Netflix show.
Another causality of war.
For those who don't know, the port was being handled by Saber Interactive's Russian dev team.
I think the best thing to do is to hire the developers who ran away from Ukraine on a short term contract to help ship the game faster. This is the best kind of humanitarian relief you could provide. These developers can progress their career and won't feel indebted to anyone. The company would gain a little by shipping the game faster.
A lot of them still have current projects and contracts, and it would take a while to teach anyone to use the the RED engine.
Only ever made it through the prologue in this game. Have it on my shelf ready to play once the upgrade is out, and I’ve wait this long so I can wait a bit longer.
That's a shame, I was hoping it would launch in the quiter summer. Now its gonna be falling a super busy Q3 where I probably won't have time to play it
Q3 is summer, July-August are in Q3, and both are usually pretty dead months for game releases, so far August 2022 only has 3 games announced and only 1 of those 3 is a AAA, while July 2022 has 7 games announced, none of them AAA. Could still make one of those months potentially, depends on just how much they find left to work on after bringing it internal.