Demon Turf: Neon Splash Out Now for Switch and PC

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Fabraz have announced Demon Turf: Neon Splash is now available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for $4.99.

Woah! Beebz and her friends were sucked into the neon splattered world of a painting and need to get the heck outta there! Can you escape these dangerous and surrealist environments, using your platforming skills, to get back home?

This painting is no joke! Explore these surreal worlds, filled with bright neon colors, and enjoy the intoxicating combination of 2D and 3D art!

Beebz will focus on what she does best! Platforming! Maintain a constant momentum with no stopgaps or combat, it’s all about the platforming that is faster and better than ever before!

Lots to do! Explore 10 finely crafted levels with a plethora of unique challenges and hazards that are constantly introduced to you at a record pace!

Setpiece levels with a fun narrative to boot! After all, Beebz didn’t get sucked into the painting alone and her friends certainly are characters!

A ton of additional goals for you to complete, such as: Collecting all the sweets in a level, finding the hidden vinyl which unlocks 10 more remix levels and getting all the trophy times!

Remix levels?! You betcha! And don’t be fooled, these are expertly crafted to be entirely new levels with brand new challenges! Better bring your A-game!

Who knows what awaits you if you complete the game 100%? We do, and it’s pretty sweet, so you should do it.

Six finely tuned modifications you can buy with your collectables: Sweets! Only the best of the best, such as mods that add an extra hit point, tweak or add new movesets, etc. They even change your looks!

Leaderboards, baby! That’s right, compete for the best times across the world and show off your mettle!

Photo Mode! Look, at this point it’s mandatory and Beebz is really good at taking selfies! So snap away!

Settings galore! Seriously, this thing’s packed with options, so customize your game the way YOU want it to be!

