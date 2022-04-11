Sony Invests Another $1 Billion in Epic Games - News

Sony Group Corporation in July 2020 invested $250 million in Fortnite and Unreal Engine maker, Epic Games, and in April 2021 invested another $200 million in Epic Games.

Epic Games today announced Sony Group Corporation and KIRKBI, the family-owned holding and investment company behind The LEGO Group, have each invested $1 billion.

"As a creative entertainment company, we are thrilled to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the metaverse field, a space where creators and users share their time.” said Sony Group Corporation President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

"We are also confident that Epic’s expertise, including their powerful game engine, combined with Sony’s technologies, will accelerate our various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives."

KIRKBI CEO added Søren Thorup Sørensen, "Epic Games is known for building playful and creative experiences and empowering creators large and small. A proportion of our investments is focused on trends we believe will impact the future world that we and our children will live in. This investment will accelerate our engagement in the world of digital play, and we are pleased to be investing in Epic Games to support their continued growth journey, with a long-term focus toward the future metaverse."



"As we reimagine the future of entertainment and play we need partners who share our vision. We have found this in our partnership with Sony and KIRKBI," said Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney. "This investment will accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive."

Epic Games' post-money equity valuation is now $31.5 billion.

